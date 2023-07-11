Premier asks transportation minister to build rail services from airports to downtown Edmonton, Calgary

Alberta's premier wants to build rail services from the Edmonton and Calgary airports to each city's downtown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Alberta's premier wants to build rail services from the Edmonton and Calgary airports to each city's downtown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island