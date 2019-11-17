EDMONTON— Premier Jason Kenney will head to Texas on Monday for meetings aimed at spurring energy investment in Alberta.

Kenney will visit both Houston and Dallas, where he is scheduled to speak with investors and business leaders.

“This trip will allow me to raise awareness among prospective investors about our growth strategy,” said Kenney.

Texas is Alberta’s second-largest export market overall, with Alberta exporting $11.5 billion worth of goods to the state in 2018.

The estimated cost of the trip for the premier, three political staff and a security detail is $32,000, according to the Alberta government.

The trip comes mere weeks after energy giant Encana announced it would be moving its headquarters from Calgary to the United States.

Husky Energy also announced last month it had laid off an undisclosed amount of workers.

Kenney is scheduled to return to Alberta on Thursday.