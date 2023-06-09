Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.

The UCP won in 49 ridings, down from 63 captured in the 2019 election.

The government caucus is expected to be 48, however, because one MLA has already been told she will not be allowed to sit with the party.

The Opposition NDP swept all 20 seats in Edmonton and flipped 14 seats, mostly in Calgary.

Former cabinet ministers Kaycee Madu, Tyler Shandro, Jason Copping, Jeremy Nixon, Nicholas Milliken and Jason Luan all lost their seats and ministers Travis Toews and Sonya Savage chose not to run again.

That meant new ministers had to be appointed in health, justice, finance, mental health and addiction, culture, environment, skilled trades, and social services.

Smith's new cabinet consists of 25 people, including herself as minister of intergovernmental relations. That number is down from 27 pre-election.

Most of the ministers come from rural areas and smaller cities in Alberta, where the UCP holds the majority of its seats.

Mike Ellis - Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services

Nate Horner - President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Nathan Neudorf - Minister of Affordability and Utilities

Ric McIver - Minister of Municipal Affairs

Dale Nally - Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction

Pete Guthrie - Minister of Infrastructure

Brian Jean - Minister of Energy and Minerals

Todd Loewen - Ministry of Forestry and Parks

RJ Sigurdson - Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation

Adriana LaGrange - Minister of Health

Dan Williams - Minister of Mental Health and Addiction

Jason Nixon - Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

Rebecca Schulz - Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

Joseph Schow - Minister of Tourism and Sport

Mickey Amery - Minister of Justice

Matt Jones - Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

Searle Turton - Minister of Children and Family Services

Devin Dreeshen - Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors

Rajan Sawhney - Minister of Advanced Education

Demetrios Nicolaides - Minister of Education

Tanya Fir - Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women

Nate Glubish - Minister of Technology and Innovation

Rick Wilson - Minister of Indigenous Relations

Muhammad Yaseen - Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism

Fir, Yaseen, Sigurdson, Williams, Schow, Turton, and McIver were not in Smith's last cabinet, however the first three had roles as parliamentary secretaries and Schow was house leader.

Schow will keep his roles as house leader and MLA Shane Getson has been appointed chief whip.

McIver has plenty of cabinet experience, having served as minister of municipal affairs, transportation, and infrastructure dating back to his time as a PC MLA.

Jean, Loewen, Schulz and Sawhney all ran against Smith for the UCP leadership last year. All were reappointed to cabinet Friday.

The ceremony began with the singing of O Canada, followed by prayer from a Cree Ceremonial Chief, an Imam and an Anglican Minister.

REACTION ROLLS IN

The Alberta Teachers Association congratulated Nicolaides on his new appointment in education and called the change a "renewed opportunity" for a "better relationship."

In May 2021, the ATA passed a motion of non-confidence in then-minister LaGrange, reporting 99 per cent of members voted in favour of it.

“There are critical issues facing public education that require our immediate attention: outstanding concerns about curriculum, class size and complexity, teacher recruitment and retention, and our bottom-of-the-nation funding levels," president Jason Schilling wrote on Friday.

"The ATA is committed to working with the minister to address these concerns and develop sustainable solutions for the entire education community.”

Friends of Medicare, meanwhile, welcomed LaGrange to the health ministry by urging her to reverse course on privatized food, lab and surgery services.

“Their privatization schemes are only worsening Alberta’s urgent health care short staffing situation,” executive director Chris Gallaway said.

“And with so many health care workers openly contemplating leaving the province, our new Minister of Health must move quickly to show that this government has any respect for our health care workers, and to prioritize a plan to retain those already working so hard to keep Alberta’s health care system afloat.”

The Alberta Federation of Labour criticized Smith for not appointing a minister of labour, but rather a minister of jobs.

“It’s profoundly disappointing to see the Premier deliberately repeat this snub to Alberta workers by not appointing one today,” president Gil McGowan stated.

“Smith’s term is already off to a terrible start if she’s not going to have a dedicated Minister to fix the numerous problems currently in labour: wage growth in both the public and private sector is lagging behind most of the rest of Canada."

He also raised concerns about health and safety standards and staffing shortages in the public sector.

The Opposition NDP is expected to respond after 1:30 p.m.