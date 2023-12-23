Premier tells Albertans to ask professionals what vaccines they should get

Alberta's premier has reacted to criticism her province toned down this year's vaccination campaign, telling listeners to her call-in radio show that "most people can make their own judgements on their own level of risk."

Danielle Smith said she doesn't believe there is anyone in Canada who doesn't know it's respiratory virus season, or that they can go to a pharmacy to get a vaccine.

Earlier this week, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the Alberta government directed the province's health-care delivery agency to remove references to influenza and COVID-19 from ads promoting immunization, and to limit details on their effectiveness.

Smith has long aligned herself with those questioning the mainstream science approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, and during her first month as premier said the unvaccinated were the most discriminated people she'd seen in her lifetime.

Opposition NDP Health Critic David Shepherd said Thursday that a vigorous fall immunization campaign could save lives, and accused Smith and her health minister of being more worried about "losing political ground with their anti-vaccine base.”

Smith told radio listeners Saturday that people should consult with medical professionals about what vaccines they need, and noted her government spent more on the fall immunization campaign than the NDP did when they were in power.

"I'm a politician. I'm not going to give medical advice. It's my job to make sure people know it's available so those who want it, they can get it," Smith said.

"I think people need to understand that most people can make their own judgements on their own level of risk, and I think that we got away from that concept in the last few years."

At one point in the show, a caller challenged Smith to answer yes or no to whether COVID-19 vaccines are effective, and to encourage Albertans to get one.

"If you're worried about RSV, there's a vaccine available. If you're worried about COVID, there's a vaccine available. If you're worried about influenza, there's a vaccine available," Smith responded.

A news release in October announcing this year's immunization program specifically noted that influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge, to all Albertans six months of age and older.

The release quoted Dr. Kristin Klein, Lead Medical Officer of Health for Communicable Disease Control with Alberta Health Services, saying that when you get immunized you are "protecting yourselves and helping to build your community’s defense against influenza and COVID-19."

Smith said Saturday that the pressure on intensive care units in the province appears to have peaked. She said there were 201 patients in ICUs and that the province has a total of 240 beds available, which she said means there is capacity to manage any surge that might occur over the next couple of weeks.

The premier has also faced recent criticism after two senior Alberta Health executives said they quit in protest over a job offer that was revoked for former chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, with the Indigenous Wellness Core of AHS.

Smith has said the decision to revoke Hinshaw's job offer was made by AHS.

Smith removed Hinshaw as the province's top public health doctor soon after she became premier in 2022, blaming both Hinshaw and the leadership of AHS for failing to deliver the best advice and care for Albertans as the hospital system came close to buckling in successive waves of the pandemic.

She said that forced the province to impose freedom-busting vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Alberta's ethics commissioner said in a letter released Monday by Smith's office that no rules were broken when Hinshaw was hired -- and then promptly fired -- from the new job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023