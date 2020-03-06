EDMONTON -- A man who recently returned to Edmonton from the United States has a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a man in his 40s who returned on Feb. 28, the province said Friday.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the man was tested Friday and the province is not aware of his activities since he came back.

"This person had a travel-related infection, had just come back from a trip where they had visited Illinois, Michigan and Ohio," Hinshaw said.

The patient was travelling with another person who is now showing coronavirus symptoms, Hinshaw added. That person is now self-isolating and testing for the virus.

"While I know some Albertans may be concerned by a second case, this is not unexpected," Hinshaw said. "The risk to Albertans is still considered low. We have already isolated this individual and are taking swift action to implement immediate precautions to prevent the infection from spreading."

On Thursday, Hinshaw said Alberta had the first presumptive case of COVID-19. That case, a woman in her 50s in the Calgary zone, is now confirmed. The patient is self-isolating and is expected to makea full recovery, Hinshaw said.

The woman works for ATB, and two of the bank's location in Calgary — Sage Hill and Creekside — are currently closed.

READ MORE: 2 Calgary banks closed in connection with presumptive case of COVID-19

The province is now asking all travellers returning from outside of Canada to monitor their symptoms.

"If they experience influenza-related symptoms, such as a fever or cough within 14 days or their return, they're asked to self-isolate immediately or call Health Link at 811."