'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition

A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.

"This is not Whisky", by the Anohka Distillery, was recently crowned the Best New Make and Spirit at the World Whiskies Awards in London, England.

“I didn’t expect to win," said Anohka owner and distiller Gurpreet Ranu. "I knew that what we made was really good, but I didn’t expect to win.

"I looked at the competition, and these are folks that have decades of experience.”

Anohka Distillery has only been open for two years, and took first prize over distilleries based in Scotland, Ireland and Japan.

“It’s a pretty fantastic acknowledgement and just proof that we can make amazing whisky here in Canada," Ranu said.

Reviews inside the tasting room at home have been positive as well.

"Wow," said Daniel Chung, one of many customers sampling the spirit at the distillery Sunday.

"It smells really good, and it tastes really creamy, also it’s really fruity," Chung said. "It’s not that spicy, it’s really sharp, so that’s my favourite."

Ranu said This is not Whisky is not aged at all, something unique when it comes to whisky.

“To win with a spirit that hasn’t been aged is pretty remarkable I think," Ranu. "It’s a heavily peated spirit so very smokey, hints of leather, tar and bacon – all sorts of really interesting things.”

Ranu says orders have picked up significantly since the Anohka team returned with its first international award.

For more information on the whisky visit the Anohka Distillery website.