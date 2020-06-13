EDMONTON -- Pride events around the globe have been forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however that hasn’t stopped a local event from putting on a show.

For the past seven years, the Fruit Loop Society of Alberta has been connecting the LGBTQ2S+ community through events, including a massive block party held in the month of June.

“It’s like the world’s biggest block party. We’ve got people from 18 all the way up to 80,” said Joshua Wolchansky with Fruit Loop Society of Alberta.

“Thousands of people, incredible entertainment roster, wonderful community partner and an incredible audience,” he added.

The gathering this year however won’t take place on the streets of Edmonton due to the pandemic.

The society is turning to an online performance, now called ‘Pride at Home’, featuring nine performers.

“In the art of drag and burlesque which are traditional queer art forms and we are also going to be featuring some prerecorded messages from community partners, businesses and allies,” said Wolchansky.

Pride at Home is set to start at 8 p.m. Saturday, being livestreamed from The Starlite Room on the Fruit Loop FaceBook page.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson

