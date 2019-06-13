

Protesters showed up to voice their opposition at an anti-abortion event meeting in Edmonton Wednesday.

The event at the Blue Quill Community League was part of the Operation 50 tour, presented by the strategy group Right Now.

Operation 50 is a national campaign working to elect 50 anti-abortion members of parliament in the next federal election. Edmonton was one of 50 stops across Canada.

The pro-choice protest was meant to be a peaceful one, but police were called when one group entered the building and disrupted the gathering.

"I actually love when protestors come out,” Right Now co-founder Alissa Golob told CTV News Edmonton. “It helps us encourage and rally the troops. When pro-lifers see that it makes them more emboldened and they want to become more active so I’m all about free speech and I’m all about other people's opinions being shown.”

No arrests were made.