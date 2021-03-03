EDMONTON -- A series of videos made by a local production company is highlighting Edmonton businesses free of charge.

Mike Wivell simply wanted to give back.

"Because of COVID everyone is aware that some businesses, especially independent businesses, are struggling so I thought what can I do to help the community,” Wivell told CTV News.

So the owner of YEG Video came up with an idea and The YEG 24 Series was born.

"I make two videos per month – 24 in the year – to help promote and make the Edmonton community aware of these businesses."

Wivell works solo, and does all of the filming and editing completely free of charge.

"I care very much about independent business and you know it's a bit of a cliché now that it's the lifeblood of the city but that is true," said Wivell. "And if we don't support these businesses and see them survive then the city will struggle for it."

"It's really nice that he reached out to us," said The Art of Cake owner Gloria Bednarz. "It was a nice thing that someone offered to do for us and it was a great way for us to talk about who we are for all those people who didn’t really know who The Art of Cake was."

"He came in and he did a great job."

Bednarz has since posted her YEG 24 video to her website.

"Through COVID and through all of these experiences that all of these small businesses have had it’s been great that people have actually reached out and I think through that and companies working together and sharing it through different media has really helped."

Each one of Wivell’s videos are shot in anamorphic format (widescreen picture) and includes drone footage.

To watch more YEG 24 Series videos visit yegvideo.ca.