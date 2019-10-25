An Edmonton brewery says it is being forced to close permanently because of red tape and a loss of investor confidence.

Two Sergeants Brewing Co. on 105 Avenue announced the closure on Twitter Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Two Sergeants Brewing. For almost 5 years we have been proud to make quality beer," the company wrote.

It blamed zoning and bureaucratic delays on keeping the business from reaching its full potential.

"This couple with the loss of investor confidence has placed us in a position where it became financially impossible to continue," Two Sergeants said. "We want to thank you all the customer and staff that have supported us over the years, you really were like family to us."

CTV News Edmonton contacted Two Sergeants owner Kevin Moore, who said the establishment's struggles with rezoning were well-publicized.

He said the issue was with Edmonton's new zoning use of breweries, wineries and distilleries, which was grandfathered into certain districts like Old Strathcona.

"Our landlord went through the rezoning process, which took almost a year," Moore said. "Once the rezoning was complete, we had to reapply for a new development permit. We were in the final stages, but unfortuantely ran out of money to operate."

Staff were laid off Sept. 15. At the time, the business still hoped to reopen with a new menu and new staff, but it was unable to find new funding.

The brewery is perhaps best-known for creating a special beer in tribute to Const. Daniel Woodall, an Edmonton police officer killed in the line of duty in 2015.

"Patrolman's ESB" was created with input from Woodall's widow and a proceed of profits went to his family.

News of the closure was met with sadness on Twitter, with many patrons saying they were sorry to see the establishment go.

Sounds like bureaucracy doomed you. In a city where pot is sold from strip malls a brewery can't do things because of zoning? I hate this — Lorne (@jstkeeprunnin64) October 25, 2019