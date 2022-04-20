Prosecutors have report on fatal Icefield bus rollover after RCMP complete investigation

A tour bus rolled over at the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Three passengers were killed and 24 were sent to hospital. (Courtesy: Angela Bye) A tour bus rolled over at the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Three passengers were killed and 24 were sent to hospital. (Courtesy: Angela Bye)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island