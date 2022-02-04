Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions snarl downtown Edmonton traffic, force businesses to close for the day
For the second week in a row, hundreds of people and vehicles flooded downtown streets to support Ottawa "freedom convoy" demonstrations, prompting some businesses to close for the day.
The Edmonton Police Service issued a traffic advisory for downtown Edmonton as vehicles participating in convoys from several parts of the province converged at the legislature grounds.
Police estimated between 1,000 and 2,000 protesters were at the legislature grounds Saturday afternoon to greet passing convoy vehicles.
Traffic was snarled along 109 Street from 111 Avenue to 98 Avenue as hundreds of vehicles moved past the legislature grounds in opposition to cross-border vaccine mandates and other pandemic public health restrictions.
Motorists along Queen Elizabeth Park Road, Walterdale Hill NW, and Gateway Boulevard were also impacted by the slow-moving procession of cars, trucks, and farm equipment. By 7 p.m., EPS said traffic flows in Edmonton returned to normal.
As of 5 p.m., EPS told CTV News it had not received any reports of vandalism, assault, or harassment related to the protest downtown.
On Saturday morning, Alberta Sheriffs and EPS blocked major access points to the legislature, including at 107 Street and 99 Avenue.
Alberta Sheriffs block off 107 Street and 99 Avenue in advance of the 'freedom convoy' protesters arrival (CTV News Edmonton).
People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).
CONVOYS NOT ABOUT FREEDOM OR TRUCKERS: MAYOR
Edmonton's mayor issued a statement Saturday as the convoys plugged traffic on city streets, saying that while many are tired and frustrated by the pandemic, it won't be over if people ignore their "collective responsibility" to limit its spread.
"One thing is becoming clear," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "This convoy is not about truckers or about freedom. I have family members and friends who work in the trucking industry. They are all vaccinated. They have done their part.
"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest. I firmly believe this," he added. "But what we can't tolerate is protesters coming into our city to create fear or display symbols of hate. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated by law enforcement."
The mayor said Edmontonians deserve to enjoy their weekend out in the community and feel safe doing so.
"I understand, and share the worries and frustrations of Edmontonians," Sohi said. "These protests are disrupting their daily lives, particularly of those living and doing business in the downtown core and surrounding communities."
People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).
BUSINESSES FORCED TO CLOSE DOORS
As protesters took to city streets, local businesses and restaurants were closing their doors over safety concerns.
"I have never heard of, or seen, a protest that is so disruptive and harmful to residents and business owners," said Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.
"It's been extremely frustrating and disheartening that on top of everything else that COVID has brought, these protesters both last weekend and certainly this weekend are disrupting business in a way that is worse than during COVID," she added.
McBryan said that even when there were restrictions, businesses could remain open and use delivery drivers, curbside pickup, and outdoor dining to get through.
Now, with protesters clogging the streets and abusive behaviour toward staff members, McBryan said there is little that owners can do to adapt.
"There is virtually zero ability to generate any revenue," she said. "Weekends have been absolutely essential to downtown businesses.
"The reality of what many downtown businesses experienced last weekend was folks coming in only to harass their young service staff and to yell about masks and vaccines. Just not at all the environment that anyone wants to put their staff into."
The Common, located at 109 Street and 99 Avenue, pushed their hours of operation back to avoid the bulk of protesters.
Buok Fresh Korean Kitchen stayed closed, telling CTV News workers were hassled by protesters last week, including many who didn't want to wear a mask or abide by the Restrictions Exemption Program.
"We closed for the safety of staff and restaurant," said Henry Song, Buok owner and operator. "Plus, no one will be able to get to the restaurant anyway due to the protest.
"We are just following regulations," Song said. "Some protesters were understanding, some were not.
"We live in a great country that allows us to protest. I (just) ask for civility and respect for those who are trying to make a living in these trying times."
Some protesters can be seen welcoming a convoy passing by the Alberta Legislature grounds on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton).
Sohi encouraged Edmontonians to support local businesses by buying gift cards and using them after the demonstrations were over.
"I encourage Edmontonians, if they are able, to support these local businesses," he said, "once they reopen. We need to support and lift each other up during these difficult times."
Premier Jason Kenney tweeted on Saturday that all Albertans can send their message through peaceful and lawful means.
"But disrupting the lives of your fellow Albertans and creating illegal, dangerous road hazards is totally unacceptable," Kenney said. "In a democracy we always have strong disagreements, but we must resolve them within the rule of law.
"Police are responsible for ensuring public safety and lawful conduct on our roads," the premier added. "They can issue still penalties, e.g. under (Alberta's) Infrastructure Defence Act, to those blocking roads."
Hundreds of truckers and others rolled into Ottawa last week for a rally and continued presence on Parliament Hill.
Last Saturday, a rally at the legislature saw approximately 2,000 people lining the streets to greet hundreds of vehicles that plugged traffic downtown and across the city.
According to police, despite the serious disruptions to traffic, no tickets or enforcement actions were taken at the event last weekend.
"The EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources," said Cheryl Voordenhout, police spokesperson, in a statement.
Voordenhout said that EPS would be supported by municipal and provincial partners "to maintain public safety" and "uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration" in Edmonton.
Some protesters can be seen welcoming a convoy passing by the Alberta Legislature grounds on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton).
"Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations," she added.
The City of Edmonton says it is working with the EPS to "ensure public safety and to minimize disruptions," adding that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
