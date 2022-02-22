Protesters, convoy converge on the Alberta Legislature during throne speech
Protesters gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature Tuesday, as MLAs made their way back into the house ahead of a throne speech and new provincial budget.
Hundreds waved Canadian flags and demanded "freedom!" in coordinated chants.
“It’s time to move past the COVID-19 mandates. It’s time to move past the prison that our governments held us to,” said Amy Sloan, who drove in from Grande Prairie.
“Every one of us here that came with my group today is double vaccinated,” claimed protester Jason Garratt, who came from Valleyview.
“This is completely 100 per cent about our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and having that back in place.”
A poster for the "Throne Speech Convoy" that was circulating on Facebook prior to the gathering also listed "remove Jason Kenney" as a demand. It declared solidarity with protests that happened in Ottawa and near Coutts.
Police issued a traffic advisory for a convoy protest that also made its way through the city toward the legislature.
A man on a bicycle stopped in the middle of an intersection near the Federal Building, and effectively blocked a convoy of trucks.
"Just exercising my right to have a legal protest, like everyone else in the area," he said, adding he was troubled to see some of the flags that the vehicles were flying.
Sheriffs blocked off roads in the area and stopped protesters from gathering directly in front of the building while Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani delivered the throne speech at 3 p.m.
A protest at the Alberta Legislature Grounds on Feb. 22, 2022.
Police said traffic tie ups could last until 6 p.m. on nearly every major road in the city.
"Routes that may be impacted include Anthony Henday Drive, Highway 16/Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Blvd, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a news release.
EPS asked convoy organizers not to honk their horns or create excessive noise, warning that tickets will be written.
"We recognize that these demonstrations cause significant disruptions to traffic and create many concerns for residents and businesses; however, citizens are reminded that 911 should only be used in emergency situations," Sheppard added.
EPS announced Tuesday afternoon that officers would be issuing 109 violations to protesters.
Those included:
- 2 noise tickets
- 2 mail-out distracted driving tickets
- 57 other tickets (27 issued, 30 to be mailed out)
- 1 bylaw offence
- 46 other moving violations (12 issued, 34 to be mailed out)
- 1 criminal code driving-related offence
Police estimated 225 vehicles and 1500 people participated.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Ukrainian-Canadians 'infuriated' with latest developments in crisis
Ukrainian-Canadians are furious with the latest developments along the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to two community leaders.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Calgary
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social media, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
Saskatoon
-
Feds pledge nearly $2.8M in search for graves connected to 2 Sask. residential schools
Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs is receiving around $2.7 million of federal funding to help research those who attended Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School.
-
City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses
A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Regina
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
-
Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards
Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Canadians concerned how higher interest rates will impact their finances: survey
Never before have interest rates been low for such a long time, but there is growing speculation that on Mar. 2, the Bank of Canada will start the first in what could be a series of rate hikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain in the forecast
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
17-year-old girl missing from West Island after making 'worrying comments'
Montreal police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl who made 'worrying comments' before she went missing from the West Island.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
-
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court
Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Vancouver
-
B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
-
Fake modelling agent used Instagram to find victims, B.C. judge says of sexual assault case
A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault posed as a talent agent on Instagram when he contacted the victims, a B.C. judge told the court during a sentencing hearing earlier this month.
-
Search crews say woman rescued after fall along Metro Vancouver trail was 'extremely hypothermic'
Search crews were called to rescue a hiker on a Metro Vancouver trail who became hypothermic after a fall in steep terrain over the long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
Vancouver Island distilleries win big at Canadian Artisan Spirit competition
Three Vancouver Island distilleries were among the winners at this year's Canadian Artisan Spirit competition, including the winner of the best overall spirit in Canada.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic.