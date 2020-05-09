Protesters want Alberta to reopen economy more quickly
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 6:33PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Dozens of protesters descended on the legislature Saturday afternoon, calling for a quicker reopening of the Alberta economy.
Some argued the province should focus more on protecting the elderly, particularly those in continuing care homes, and not force those who are healthy to self-isolate.
Sheriffs and Edmonton police were on hand, though no arrests were made.
The rally wrapped up just before 3:30.
RELATED IMAGES