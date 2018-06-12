The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be expanded from four to six lanes.

The province is completing a design with three lanes in each direction between Whitemud Drive and 111 Street.

“I’m very well aware of the bottlenecks and the traffic jams that occur on the segment of the Henday between 111th Street and Whitemud Drive, particularly during rush hour,” Infrastructure and Transportation Minister Brian Mason said.

The Henday was originally designed to accommodate 40,000 vehicles per day, but it currently sees twice that number.

Construction will start in 2019 and will be completed in three years.

Funding for the project is included in Budget 2018.