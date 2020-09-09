EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is providing a $6 million funding boost towards improving palliative care across the province while also ending copayments for end-of-life drugs.

The funding boost is part of the government's plan to spend $20 million on improving palliative care, as outlined in the last provincial budget.

The government is also eliminating copayments for end-of-life drugs that it says more than 2,700 Albertans pay for out of pocket each year if they choose to die at home or in a hospice.

"Palliative care preserves the dignity of the individual by affirming their life and by providing spiritual, emotional, and family support. Albertans deserve to spend their final moments in comfort," said Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

The Covenant Health Palliative Institute will receive $5 million to promote advance care planning and increase access to palliative and end-of-life services.

The Alberta Hospice Palliative Care Association is receiving $1 million to establish support groups and workshops and to develop the province's first telephone grief support line.

The province says Peace River MLA Dan Williams will consult with stakeholders and Albertans to determine the plans for the remaining $14 million in funding.