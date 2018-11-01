The Alberta government is putting more than a billion dollars into extensions for Edmonton’s LRT system.

Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason joined Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson Thursday to announce the funding boost.

The province said it would put forward $1.04 billion for the west Valley Line LRT.

“In the first year the Valley Line operates, it will eliminate 4,000 tonnes of emissions,” Notley said. “It will create many more jobs, good, mortgage-paying jobs, the west and southeast extensions will create about 37,000 direct and indirect jobs in Alberta.”

The LRT line in west Edmonton, slated for completion in 2027 or 2028, will link in the downtown core with the line in southeast Edmonton. The first section is currently under construction, and is expected to open by the end of 2020.

When the entire Valley Line is completed, it will be 27 kilometres, between Lewis Farms and Mill Woods – at a total estimated cost of $4 billion.

The federal government will also contribute to the Valley Line. About $900 million has been set aside for transit in Edmonton over the next ten years.

The province is also putting $131 million towards extending the Metro LRT Line into Blatchford. The Metro LRT Line currently terminates at NAIT.

The funds from the province mostly come from the carbon tax.

With files from Jeremy Thompson