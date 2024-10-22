Province stepping in to delay strike by Edmonton public school support workers

The province has appointed a Disputes Inquiry Board (DIB) to help the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) and its support workers’ union to reach an agreement.

The strike notice by CUPE Local 3550 was served on Friday and would have taken place on Thursday. EPSB Superintendent Darrel Roberston said the division applied to the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade for a DIB, a neutral third-party process that helps both sides come to an agreement.

Since the DIB was made before the strike started, the union isn’t allowed to strike and employers can’t lockout employees until the inquiry is concluded, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

The province says negotiations can continue between the two parties, even while the DIB is in place. However, if an agreement can’t be made, the board will make a recommendation for settlements to the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade.

Both parties would have 10 days to accept it. If one or both parties don’t accept the recommendation, the Alberta Labour Relations board will conduct a vote of the party that didn’t accept.

DIB disagreement

Union president Mandy Lamoureaux says wages are at the centre of the labour dispute. The union disagrees with the board’s decision to apply for a DIB.

"A DIB is not a neutral third party with authority to prescribe a fair deal," CUPE Local 3550 told CTV News Edmonton.

"As long as the Alberta government continues to impose a low-wage mandate on the school board, this delay tactic will not be helpful in reaching a deal."

CUPE Alberta president Rory Gill says "both sides are stuck with the province in the middle settling the terms."

Robertson says the board has been working with the union since 2022 to reach a new collective agreement and is working to confirm a final offer that includes wage increases for 2020-2024 and 2024-2028 terms.

Edmonton Public Schools (EPSB) custodians also voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.

CUPE 474, which represents 900 custodians within EPSB, held in-person strike votes on Oct. 17 and 20.