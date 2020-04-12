EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is promising to match donations to increase the support to charities battling COVID-19.

Starting April 15, the province will match donations of up to $2 million to Alberta-based charities and non-profit organizations with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns.

“By matching donations, we will amplify the generosity of Albertans and boost the capacity of community organizations working tirelessly to make sure vulnerable Albertans are cared for during the pandemic,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women in a written release.

The province says several organizations have already set up fundraising campaigns focused around COVID-19.

The organizations touted include:

· United Way of the Capital Region – Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign

· United Way Calgary and Area – COVID-19 Community Response Fund

· Calgary Foundation – COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Program

· Edmonton Community Foundation – COVID Rapid Response Fund

· Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta – COVID Response for Southeast Alberta

· Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta – COVID Response and Recovery Grants Program

· Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta – Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund

Organizations will be waiving any administration fees associated with campaign donations

Albertans who donate to these designated organizations by May 31 will have their donations matched by the province.