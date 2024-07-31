Province-wide bottle drive raises more than $1.5 million for Jasper wildfire relief

More than $1.5 million was raised on Wednesday for Albertans affected by wildfires.

The province-wide Alberta Day of Caring was a partnership between radio broadcasters around the province and the Alberta Bottle Depot Association.

The fundraiser saw more than $500,000 donated by Albertans, with each dollar matched by the provincial and federal governments.

As of Wednesday night, $518,482 had been raised. That number is expected to rise, as bottle depots will continue accepting donations until the end of the long weekend.

"While the day was a tremendous success, Albertans may continue to donate their empty cans & bottles until end of day Monday," a radio station representative said in a press release. "Simply say that 'These are for Jasper'".

Albertans can find the nearest participating Bottle Depot location to them at www.findadepot.ca.

Online donations will also remain open on the Red Cross website.

Money from the fundraiser will go to Albertans affected by wildfires, including Jasper residents.