EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Province-wide bottle drive raises more than $1.5 million for Jasper wildfire relief

    July 31, 2024 marks the Alberta Day of Caring in support of Jasper wildfire evacuees. July 31, 2024 marks the Alberta Day of Caring in support of Jasper wildfire evacuees.
    Share

    More than $1.5 million was raised on Wednesday for Albertans affected by wildfires.

    The province-wide Alberta Day of Caring was a partnership between radio broadcasters around the province and the Alberta Bottle Depot Association.

    The fundraiser saw more than $500,000 donated by Albertans, with each dollar matched by the provincial and federal governments.

    As of Wednesday night, $518,482 had been raised. That number is expected to rise, as bottle depots will continue accepting donations until the end of the long weekend.

    "While the day was a tremendous success, Albertans may continue to donate their empty cans & bottles until end of day Monday," a radio station representative said in a press release. "Simply say that 'These are for Jasper'".

    Albertans can find the nearest participating Bottle Depot location to them at www.findadepot.ca.

    Online donations will also remain open on the Red Cross website

    Money from the fundraiser will go to Albertans affected by wildfires, including Jasper residents.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News