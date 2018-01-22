Edmonton’s Valley Line LRT is getting 14 public artworks from local and international artists.

The City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Arts Council selected four Edmonton artists, three Alberta artists, two Indigenous artist teams and one international artist, a city spokesperson said in a press release.

The artworks, which will be commissioned through Edmonton’s Percent for Art Policy, will include community-focused glass art and sculptures in neighbourhoods, and larger sculptures, paintings and mosaic at stations.

Erin Pankratz, an Edmonton artist, will create two large mosaics for each side of the Davies Ramp.

“Beautiful cities are artful cities,” Pankratz said. “I feel that artistic diversity is important – works by international artists balanced with giving local artists the opportunity to gain experience while creating something wonderful here in Edmonton.”

A total of 260 proposals were submitted.