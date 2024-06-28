Q&A: 2 Edmontonians will be contestants on The Amazing Race Canada
Two Edmontonians have been selected to be contestants on The Amazing Race Canada.
Taylor McPherson and Katie Mulkay joined CTV Morning Live's Kent Morrison to talk about their experience on the show and working together.
Kent: So Taylor, what made you think that you two would be a good team for this?
Taylor McPherson: Katie and I have known each other for quite a few years now. She's my best friend. I saw the ad for the applications and I was like 'Hey, bud, do you want to join? Let's try out for it,' and here we are now – The Amazing Race.
Kent: You are! So Katie, do you think this was going to happen when you got that question?
Katie Mulkay: No, honestly, it's so surreal. I have no words to describe this feeling. This experience and having the opportunity to be on The Amazing Race Canada is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So it's pretty exciting.
Kent: Now, Taylor, how long have you had to wait to tell people about this? Because there's production and then we get to actually say things. So how long have you kept the lid on?
Taylor McPherson: We kept a lid on it for a little bit, quite a few months, actually. But having our secret come out and having our friends and family and those who support us know that we are going to be on this amazing race across Canada. We're so thrilled that we're able to share that with them now and be able to sit down and watch it with the family.
Kent: Do you have a watch party set up for the premiere on Tuesday?
Katie Mulkay: We do. We have friends and family coming together all ready to cheer for us and root for us. It's super exciting.
Kent: Now there's a whole city that knows that you're going to be representing us on this show. So more and more people are getting on the bandwagon. Did you feel any pressure given that Fra-Nella from our city finished in the top three and then we had Ty and Kat last year who won. Did you feel some pressure?
Taylor McPherson: Honestly, I think our biggest thing going into this race was we're just going to run our race. We're going to have fun with it and enjoy every single moment. We figure that with that mentality that we can do whatever we want. We're national championships within our own city. We won a national wrestling title here. So we're ready to win.
Kent: Yeah, you got the ring on, you already know how to win. That is fantastic. Was the experience anything like you had expected?
Katie Mulkay: It was… you can't even put words to it. You cannot even try to explain to others who didn't do it, how it feels or what it's like to be on The Amazing Race Canada. I don't think anything I've ever done in my life or anything I will ever do with my life can compare to it.
Kent: How much have you traveled the country? Did you feel like you've seen most of it and maybe had some shortcuts out there?
Taylor McPherson: What we'll have to say to that is 'stay tuned' and see us on the big screen and see where we get to head across Canada.
Kent: So many secrets yet to be revealed. Both of you, congratulations. What a thrill to be involved in such a program and to have that experience together as a team. We all will certainly be rooting for you.
The Amazing Race Canada will air the season 10 premiere on Tuesday July 2 on CTV.
