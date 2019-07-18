The City Hall fountain and skating rink won't be ready this summer after all.

The city said Thursday rain has delayed construction and hopes it will be finished by October.

"As we began to work on the south end, we actually discovered some moisture bubbles in between the two layers of our waterproof membrane," said Eugene Gyorfi, a City of Edmonton program manager. "That waterproof membrane is integral to the performance of our fountain and our slab for a 25-year life."

Crews are now trying to lay the fountain's foundation and granite, but only a third of that work is complete.

The $17-million project is still on budget.