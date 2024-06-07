Rain, shine or wind, St. Albert outdoor farmers' market to return Saturday

Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to head to St. Albert on Saturday for the return of the city's outdoor market.

Organizers say it's the largest entirely-outdoor market in Canada, featuring more than 275 vendors setting up along St. Anne Street, St. Anne Promenade and St. Thomas Street.

The market will run every Saturday until the first week of October. Between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors are expected each weekend.

Along with shopping, there will be entertainment and activities for kids.

While the weather forecast is calling for a chilly day with a chance of rain, the market will be open "rain or shine."

Organizers say pets are not allowed at the market, and service animals must be registered and have government identification.

A free park-and-ride will run to the market from the St. Albert Centre Transit Exchange between 9:40 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

For more information visit the St. Albert Farmers' Market website.