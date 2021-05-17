EDMONTON -- Starting Monday, customers can purchase a rapid COVID-19 antigen test at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies locations in the province for $40.

Tests will be limited to those not showing COVID-19 symptoms and people who have not been in contact with a confirmed close contact.

Results from the tests are provided within 15 to 20 minutes.

To receive a test, Shoppers Drug Mart is asking people to book an appointment in advance. Customers will be provided with a record of the test and results after their visit.

AHS recommends that any positive results found by an antigen rapid COVID-19 test be confirmed with a PCR test offered by the province. PCR testing is more sensitive than antigen testing.

Ashesh Desai, a Shoppers Drug Mart executive vice president, said in a statement that the rapid tests help complement current public health testing.

“To get through this pandemic, we all need to follow public health guidelines, get vaccinated, and continue testing and screening in order to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Desai said.

“Rapid screening options can provide customers with an extra level of confidence.”

The pharmacy chain is also offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all its pharmacies in Ontario.

