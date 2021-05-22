EDMONTON -- RCMP say a call to help a stranded vehicle led them to drug seizures in northwest Alberta.

According to a news release, Mounties responded to a call Tuesday evening of a vehicle that was stuck in a remote area near Township Road 775A in Saddle Hills County, Alta. after they were unable to get a tow truck to assist them.

When they arrived they found that the driver had loaded firearms.

RCMP say the driver of the vehicle was arrested after they found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, loaded magazines, and a sawed-off rifle. One of the firearms found was a prohibited firearm, police say.

After receiving a search warrant, RCMP conducted a full search of the car and found an unspecified “quantity” of pills they believe to be steroids and approximately $21,000 in cash.

Police add that as a result of the investigation into the vehicle seizures, Spirit River RCMP obtained a search warrant for a motel room in Rycroft, Alta.

During the search, RCMP found 80 tablets of steroids, 13 vials of liquid steroids, $2,000 in cash, 8.5 ounces of cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

Shane Edward Craig, 30, of Edmonton faces the following charges:

Possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition

Possession of firearms with defaced serial numbers

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession for the purpose of trafficking steroids

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm contrary to firearms prohibition

Possession of ammunition contrary to firearms and ammunition prohibition

Craig was released following a bail hearing with conditions. He is scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie provincial court on June 2 and June 21.

Rycroft, Alta. is approximately 70 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.