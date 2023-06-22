RCMP ask Albertans to report hate incidents against LGBTQ2S+ community after 'recent spike'

The rainbow sidewalk in front of the United Church in Ponoka was vandalized on June 1, 2023. (Credit: RCMP) The rainbow sidewalk in front of the United Church in Ponoka was vandalized on June 1, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island