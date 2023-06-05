Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
Victims, or people who have information about hate-motivated situations, are being asked to visit a new webpage which includes options for reporting and links to community resources.
"We know that hate incidents often go unreported for a number of reasons," Acting Insp. Michelle Greening said.
"In some cases, victims don’t realize that what has happened to them is reportable to police, even if it wasn’t a crime."
Reporting hate incidents, she said, will allow officers to collect information and possibly "do an intervention and educate that person."
Greening, wearing a Pride rainbow on her uniform, also acknowledged a lack of mistrust some people have because of "negative experiences" with officers and said Edmonton Police Service is "working to remedy" that.
Police said there were 83 hate crimes and 172 hate incidents reported in Edmonton last year. In 2021, those numbers were 109 and 208, respectively.
"Edmonton is a diverse city and there is no place for hate here," Greening said.
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A 'CRIME' AND AN 'INCIDENT'
Both hate incidents and hate crimes involve "bias or prejudice towards an identifiable group" often based on race, religion, sexual identity or gender expression, police said.
Hate incidents are non-criminal actions where no laws were broken, such as someone shouting racial comments or slurs, or displaying offensive symbols.
These are not defined as crimes under The Criminal Code of Canada, but are cases that EPS' Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit has already started tracking.
Hate crimes are criminal offences committed against a person or property, including "direct threats of violence, graffiti, distribution of hate literature, and destruction of religious property or symbols."
Police reminded people that hate crimes should be reported in person, by phone at 780-423-4567 or 911 if the case is an emergency.
'ESCALATION COULD HAPPEN'
Criminologist Dan Jones worked as a police officer in Edmonton for 25 years and is now chair of justice studies at NorQuest College.
He said it's common for people to come into police stations to report hateful and scary incidents, only to be told officers cannot arrest that person because a crime wasn't committed.
"I couldn't tell you how many times, but too many," Jones told CTV News Edmonton.
"It really does suck when people come in and they are visibly hurt, they're visibly upset, they're visibly afraid, and you're like, 'Oh, we can't do anything.'"
Jones also did a six-month undercover investigation of "radical right-wing groups" in 2005.
He believes people who spread hate have become more bold in recent years, in part due to the popularity of Donald Trump and his rhetoric.
"What we saw [in 2005] was the stuff that people were saying, was said in these back closed doors, behind closed doors, kinda hidden," Jones recalled.
"And you're starting to see that kind of stuff being said in the open now."
Jones believes EPS is doing the right thing by making it easier for people to report hate incidents.
"If somebody starts out by throwing racial slurs at somebody, it's probably a good thing for the police to know who that person is, because escalation could happen," he said.
Despite some of the hate he's witnessed firsthand, Jones doesn't think changing laws in Canada is the answer to stomping out hate.
He believes education, people standing up for one another and proactive community policing are better ways forward.
"I truly believe no law is going to make this better. You're just going to charge more people and put more people in jail and I think that would probably increase their hatred," Jones explained.
"I think you would have a terrible cycle of additional crime from that. I think as a society we just need to be better."
'IT IS A DELICATE ISSUE'
Temitope Oriola, a Black man and professor of criminology at the University of Alberta, agrees with Jones that online reporting of hate incidents is a step forward for Edmonton.
Oriola explained that he, himself, has been the victim of recent hate incidents.
In one case, he said he and a colleague were targeted by a person leaving a series of hateful voicemails. The words were so similar in each that he believes a script was created.
The messages were designed to be hurtful, Oriola said, but were careful not to cross the line of being illegal.
"There is a degree of skillfulness to it. There is a degree of expertise to the deployment of that type of rhetoric," he explained.
As for changing laws, Oriola said he doesn't want to see Canada become a police state that prevents free speech but believes when people commit repeated hateful attacks, "there may be a case for it."
"It is a delicate issue, I recognize that, but I do believe we are at a stage in Canadian society, certainly in Edmonton, where we can find that balance where we're not policing what people are saying but we, in fact, are promoting sane and just and reasonable, legitimate discourses," Oriola stated.
He also encouraged people to report hate incidents to EPS but said that also creates an onus on the service to respond to serious cases where people are afraid.
Oriola believes officers have been slow to react in some Edmonton cases before.
"If there is no response of any kind or those calls are not treated with the seriousness they deserve, then that would be totally unfortunate," Oriola said.
"But I think that this presents an opportunity to build greater trust with communities that are most impacted by hateful comments."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to 'ducking.'
Canada facing critical shortages of leukemia and thyroid cancer drugs
Canada is currently facing a critical shortage of drugs used to fight thyroid cancer and a form of leukemia.
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.
Facing evacuations due to a forest fire or flood? Here’s what to pack in a grab-and-go bag
While some natural disasters or bouts of extreme weather may require sheltering in place until authorities can restore power to the area, others require residents to evacuate quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours — and if you want to be prepared, you should create a grab-and-go bag.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations, severe outcomes continue to decline, but we must remain vigilant: experts
Wastewater testing, hospitalization and death data from COVID-19 tell us the virus' spread continue to trend downward in Canada. But we're not at the end, and public health experts say we must heed lessons learned from the pandemic and remain vigilant. Read the analysis on CTVNews.ca.
Apple unveils sleek 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle northwest brush fire
Firefighters battled a heavy brush fire in the city's northwest on Monday, stopping the flames from engulfing any nearby homes.
-
UCP's Tyler Shandro lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia: source
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
-
City official says Calgary Flames arena deal to include a 35-year commitment to stay
A city official says a $1.2-billion deal to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new National Hockey League arena would come with a 35-year lease that includes a commitment from the owners of the Calgary Flames to stay in the city.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving 2 sons
A Saskatchewan man who successfully appealed his conviction is now pleading guilty to charges involving a crash that killed his two sons and girlfriend.
-
Saskatoon MLA says she's not running for re-election
After the next provincial election, there's guaranteed to be a fresh face representing a Saskatoon constituency.
Regina
-
Trial for Regina man charged with murder of brother delayed due to health
The trial of a man charged in connection to the death of his brother was set to get underway in Regina on Monday but now faces a delay.
-
Police search for vandals after 'vulgar, anti-police' statements spray painted on Elbow RCMP detachment
Police in the community of Elbow, Sask. are searching for two vandals, who spray painted vulgar, anti-police statements onto the local RCMP detachment.
-
Saskatoon MLA says she's not running for re-election
After the next provincial election, there's guaranteed to be a fresh face representing a Saskatoon constituency.
Atlantic
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Help available to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
Nova Scotia organizations, small businesses and individuals are offering support to those who have been evacuated or who have lost homes due to the numerous wildfires across the province.
-
N.S. government to contact people impacted by cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia’s government and cybersecurity experts are working to get to the bottom of a breach that still isn't fully understood.
Toronto
-
Widow whose husband was killed by a speeding OPP officer told misconduct was ‘not serious’
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can’t believe the force told her it won’t hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was “not serious.”
-
Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
U.S driver accidentally takes wrong turn, ends up arrested at border with massive bag of cash
A U.S. driver has been arrested by the RCMP after making a wrong turn and ending up in a line to cross the Canada border while in possession of more than $815,000 in cash and a large amount of cannabis.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, dies at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye, a well-known leader in Montreal's Black community, has died after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend. He was 67.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
A haze blanketed the sky Monday in Ottawa as smoke from Quebec wildfires blew across the city.
-
Visitors asked to postpone trips to Gatineau Park due to wildfire risk
The National Capital Commission is asking residents to consider postponing trips to Gatineau Park because of a growing fire risk.
Kitchener
-
'Such outcomes are unspeakable': Fatal fire in Waterloo under investigation
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of a home on Graham Street in Waterloo shortly after midnight on Monday, creating a scene that firefighters say was intense before they arrived.
-
Police are warning people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Developers turning downtown Kitchener office building into 91 rental units
For the first time in the City of Kitchener, a downtown office high-rise is being converted into rental units.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Winnipeg
-
Missing teen found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing Winnipeg teen has been found dead.
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Woman drives vehicle into Wawanesa business she allegedly threatened: RCMP
Charges are pending against a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove her SUV through a business in Wawanesa, Man., last week.
Vancouver
-
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
-
Multiple Metro Vancouver police agencies join forces to tackle retail theft in Surrey
A crackdown on retail theft in Surrey has resulted in 26 arrests, the recommendation of 15 criminal charges and the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise, according to police.
-
B.C. officials respond to 'fear-based' rhetoric about safer supply programs
Despite "anecdotal information and allegations," there is no evidence that a prescribed safe supply of opioids is being diverted and causing increased harm and death – specifically among youth, B.C.'s chief coroner said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni reaches 20 hectares
A wildfire that has been burning out of control on Vancouver Island since Sunday morning is now estimated to cover approximately 20 hectares of dense forest near Port Alberni.
-
Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service takes another step towards launching
A new foot passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has marked another milestone towards starting operations.
-
Victoria police promise 'sustained enforcement' at Topaz Park amid growing community concerns
Victoria police say officers will be at Topaz Park on an ongoing basis for the foreseeable future amid growing calls for service related to the park.