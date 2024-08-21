RCMP ask for help identifying vehicles used in Parkland County boat thefts

Parkland County RCMP are searching for two stolen boats worth nearly $400,000.

According to police, the thefts were reported Sunday morning from a fenced business compound in the industrial area of Parkland County.

The boats are:

a 2017 Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV (also known as the Malibu), with the hull ID US-MB2S3047B717 and trailer VIN 59XBB2622HL005375. This boat's engine is a Indmar Monsoon Raptor 6.2L 450 with HO serial number 202797; and

a 2024 Axis Core Series A245 (also known as the Axis), with the hull ID US-AWRC4856I324 and trailer VIN 59XBB2620RL005327. This boat's engine is a Malibu Monsoon M6Di 6.2L with serial number B5733I324.

The Malibu is worth about $150,000 and the Axis about $237,000.

Two trucks are believed to have been used in the thefts:

a red Ford truck, likely a F-250 or F-350; and

a dark-coloured Dodge Ram, likely a 2500 or 3500, which has a canopy on the box.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers.