RCMP catch impaired driver going 185 km/h on Highway 21 near Fort Saskatchewan

A roadside test found a 25-year-old driving a car impaired and 85 kilometres per hour over the speed limit Saturday morning south of Fort Saskatchewan, RCMP say.

Mounties say a traffic stop using a laser speed measuring device found a northbound Honda on Highway 21 at Township Road 542 to be travelling at 185 kilometres per hour around 4:30 a.m.

That was in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone, police said, with officers initiating a mandatory alcohol screening that produced a "fail result."

The driver, from Fort Saskatchewan, was issued an immediate roadside sanction and court summons for speeding. He is due in court next month.

"RCMP once again remind drivers of the importance of abiding by the posted speed limit and driving sober," police said in a statement.