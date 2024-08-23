EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock

    Tanner Nelson in a photo supplied by RCMP on Aug. 23, 2024. Tanner Nelson in a photo supplied by RCMP on Aug. 23, 2024.
    RCMP in Westlock, Alta., apprehended a suspect Friday evening following a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.

    Mounties said in an update at 7:10 p.m. to an Alberta Emergency Alert issued about 40 minutes before they had located suspect Tanner Nelson.

    The initial alert warned people in Westlock County to look out for Nelson and said he was on foot, armed with a knife and considered extremely dangerous.

    RCMP had responded at 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a home off Highway 44 near Township Road 603 in Westlock County.

    Westlock, a town of 5,100, is located 72 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

