Police in Leduc are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store Sunday night.

Officers responded to Mico’s Liquor Store at approximately 10:30 p.m.

RCMP said a black man dressed in all black with a balaclava and hood waved a pistol and a cattle prod at a liquor store employee and demanded money.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money on foot east on 50 Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.