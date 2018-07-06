Mounties are investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Onoway in the early morning of July 1.

Police said two males entered the vestibule of a bank in Onoway at approximately 3:30 a.m. They used pry bars to remove the cover of the ATM, RCMP said, and then attempted to use “what appears to be a circular saw to get into the machine.”

They could not open the machine and left in what police believe is a dark-coloured Dodge truck.

Both males wore gloves, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to call RCMP at 780-968-7200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.