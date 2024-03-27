RCMP 'justified' in 2022 killing of armed man on Samson Cree Nation: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog said RCMP acted lawfully and reasonably in an interaction that led to a man's death on Samson Cree Nation in 2022.

On Dec. 1, Maskwacis RCMP were investigating reports that a man was shooting a gun in a rural area of Samson Cree Nation.

ASIRT said responding officers found the man carrying a rifle and walking down the road near Range Road 250 and Township Road 442.

During the interaction with two RCMP officers, ASIRT said the man refused to drop the rifle despite multiple orders to do so.

At one point, he lowered the rifle and pointed it at one of the officers. That officer then shot the man four times.

The man was taken to an Edmonton hospital for emergency surgery, but he died two days later.

Wednesday, ASIRT said the officer was acting lawfully and reasonably when he shot the man.

"Force intended to cause death or grievous bodily harm is justified if the officer believes, on reasonable grounds, that the force was necessary to prevent the death or grievous bodily harm of the officer and/or any other person," ASIRT said in the report.