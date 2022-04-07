RCMP looking for driver who hit child, left scene in Spruce Grove

Police west of Edmonton were looking to speak with a female driver Thursday after a 10-year-old child was injured in a collision.

Parkland RCMP said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Brookwood Drive in Spruce Grove.

A woman driving a black van or SUV struck the child resulting in minor injuries, police said.

"A miscommunication occurred between the parties that resulted in both proceeding at the same time," Cst. Sarah Williams wrote in a news release.

"The female driver ensured that the child was okay before departing, but did not provide her name or contact information."

RCMP asked for the public's help to identify the driver and for any witnesses to come forward. Investigators can be reached at 825-220-2000. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.