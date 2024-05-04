EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue

    A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near 118 Avenue and 90 Street on May 3, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near 118 Avenue and 90 Street on May 3, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.

    Police investigating an assault found the man in medical distress near 118 Avenue and 90 Street around 6:30 a.m.

    He was taken to hospital, where he died.

    Another man was arrested nearby, police said, and no one else is believed to be involved at this time.

    An autopsy for the man has been scheduled for Monday.

    Homicide detectives are asking anyone with security or dash cam footage of the area around that time to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or onlinehttp://www.p3tips.com/250.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News