1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue

A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.

Police investigating an assault found the man in medical distress near 118 Avenue and 90 Street around 6:30 a.m.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Another man was arrested nearby, police said, and no one else is believed to be involved at this time.

An autopsy for the man has been scheduled for Monday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with security or dash cam footage of the area around that time to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or onlinehttp://www.p3tips.com/250.