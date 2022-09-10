RCMP Major Crimes investigating Samson Cree Nation suspicious death

RCMP Major Crimes investigators are asking for the public's help after a body was found in a ditch in the Maskwacis area.

According to RCMP, officers were notified around 7:10 a.m. Friday that a body had been found along a rural road on the Samson Cree Nation.

Investigators believe the death is suspicious and will not release the deceased person's identity at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online. https://www.p3tips.com

Samson Cree Nation is one of the four First Nations in Maskwacis south of Edmonton, between Ponoka and Wetaskiwin, Alta.