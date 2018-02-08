Police are on scene, after a train derailed near the Wabamun townsite Thursday.

Stony Plain RCMP said the train collided with a semi-tractor trailer unit before multiple train cars went off the tracks.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries in the collision.

RCMP said no train cargo was compromised, and no leaks were reported following the derailment.

Police advised the public to avoid the area, and drivers were asked to take alternate routes.