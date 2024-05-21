EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP searching for man after 12-year-olds report sexual assault in Red Deer

    Police say a man matching this description sexually assaulted two 12 year olds in Red Deer, Alta. (Credit: RCMP) Police say a man matching this description sexually assaulted two 12 year olds in Red Deer, Alta. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    Red Deer police are looking for a man after two 12-year-olds reported they had been sexually assaulted.

    The two children were walking home in the Oriole Park West area of Red Deer around 5 p.m. on May 10 when they were approached by a man who put his hand down the back of their pants and grabbed them.

    The children ran away.

    Their assailant is described as having a medium complexion, 30 to 40 years old, about 5'8'' tall with a heavy build, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

    He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News