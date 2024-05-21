RCMP searching for man after 12-year-olds report sexual assault in Red Deer

Red Deer police are looking for a man after two 12-year-olds reported they had been sexually assaulted.

The two children were walking home in the Oriole Park West area of Red Deer around 5 p.m. on May 10 when they were approached by a man who put his hand down the back of their pants and grabbed them.

The children ran away.

Their assailant is described as having a medium complexion, 30 to 40 years old, about 5'8'' tall with a heavy build, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.