Two men are being sought by police for trying to steal an ATM a Circle K store in Morinville Thursday morning.

The attempted theft happened around 3 a.m. According to RCMP, the men entered the store with gloves and face coverings, and attempted to pull the ATM from the floor with a tow rope attached to a silver truck.

The men fled when they were unable to take the ATM.

A store clerk was on scene, but was not injured and did not have any contact with the would-be.

The man driving the truck was described as:

Approximately 6'2" tall;

Slim build;

And was wearing a grey hoodie with Crooks and Castles design on it, grey pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

The second man was described as:

Caucasian;

Approximately 5'5" tall;

Medium build;

And was wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark-coloured hoodie.

Their truck was thought to be a 2010-2018 silver Dodge ¾-ton or one-ton mega cab truck. It had fender flairs and a hitch.

Morinville RCMP are asking information about the incident be submitted to 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.