RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief
Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.
The man, armed with a firearm, stole from Century Casino just before 4 p.m., according to St. Albert RCMP.
He left the casino in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee.
The thief is believed to be in his 40s, approximately 5'5" tall, and has a light complexion, police said. He was wearing a black mask, black hat, black gloves, dark jacket, black hoodie and blue jeans during the robbery.
Police are not disclosing how much money he stole.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.
Edmonton Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm all week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drug-resistant salmonella outbreak linked to raw pet food, contact with cattle: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country.
Gaza evacuees question Canada's policy for who it will help evacuate
Some Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Ex-leader David Cameron makes shock return to U.K. government as Sunak rolls the dice with a shakeup
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak rolled the dice and shook up his government on Monday, appointing former prime minister David Cameron to the post of foreign secretary.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli official says 2-3 week 'window' for Gaza war amid ceasefire pressure
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Calgary
Shuttle buses, temporary free parking and detours make up Red Line closure plan
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have announced a number of measures to help transit users and drivers through a 'very rare' planned transit disruption later this month.
Chestermere shooting victim drove himself to help: RCMP
Mounties out of Chestermere are on the hunt for suspects after a late-night shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.
'I really want snow!': Not everyone pleased with warm November weather
It's a sunny November morning and Dana Vos is teeing off at the city-owned Shaganappi Point golf course in southwest Calgary.
Saskatoon
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
'Support students': Some teachers say they won't follow Saskatchewan's pronoun law
Alex Schmidt says she knows she may face consequences for not following the province's pronoun law, but it's a risk she's willing to take.
Saskatoon police say one-third of people in their custody are there for public intoxication
Saskatoon police are struggling to manage calls for public intoxication, with few resources available to care for people with complex needs, a new report to the board of police commissioners says.
Regina
Nic Marshall released by Roughriders following Georgia arrest
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
Regina dog rescue facing slow down in adoptions, intake freeze possible
Regina animal rescues are facing challenges as more animals are in need of homes than there are fosters to provide them.
Atlantic
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Five premiers unite over demands to cut carbon tax
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says Canadians “shouldn’t have to choose” between heating their homes and Christmas gifts, a statement he made to explain why he signed a letter, joining western premiers in calling for more carbon tax relief.
Frustration, concern growing over Donkin Mine stop-work order
With more layoffs announced Friday and Kameron Coal saying the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton is now idle with no timeline for operations to resume, community members and business owners are looking for answers.
Toronto
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection
A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a turning dump truck as he attempted to cross a busy road in midtown Toronto.
'41-storeys, 1 elevator': Toronto highrise dwellers voice frustration with lack of elevator access
A lack of elevator access in some of Toronto’s highrise buildings has left residents frustrated and concerned for their safety.
Montreal
Montreal exec. committee president steps down after investigation into past spending
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon at at a news conference at city hall. She came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
'Maxed out my savings': Some Canadians are waiting months for employment insurance cheques
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
Ottawa
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
Six charged in province-wide drug trafficking ring in Ottawa-Gatineau, Thunder Bay
Six individuals in Ottawa, Gatineau and Thunder Bay, Ont. have been arrested with a total of 42 offenses under the Criminal Code amounting to a total seizure of $200,000 of illicit drugs.
Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game
The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.
Kitchener
Guelph woman donates kidney to save a stranger
A Toronto woman is getting a second chance at life thanks to a stranger from Guelph she connected with through social media.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
Guelph resident wins Toronto condo in lottery
A Guelph resident has won a $1.2 million bonus prize in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Winnipeg
Three bystanders stabbed in 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
Man dead, youth injured in weekend shooting: Winnipeg police
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
Vancouver
B.C. MLA says she didn't agree to appear in 'exploitative' drug crisis video
A B.C. politician who faced backlash after appearing in a controversial YouTube video criticizing the province's harm-reduction approach to drug use has slammed the production as "inaccurate and exploitative."
B.C. housing minister tells people not to help 'desperate scammers' with Airbnb fraud
British Columbia's minister of housing is warning people not to take part in short-term rental scams as the province moves to limit the hotel alternatives to increase housing stock.
Hullo resumes ferry service after 2 more cancelled sailings Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
Hullo resumes ferry service after 2 more cancelled sailings Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.