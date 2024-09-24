RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man after gun threat in Westlock, Alta.

Police in Westlock, Alta., are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous after they received a threat complaint on Thursday.

RCMP in the town 72 kilometres northwest of Edmonton said in a media release Tuesday evening they are trying to find Rick Ernest Atzler, 31, of Westlock.

Police say Atzler threatened to kill and pointed a gun at a person, and that he left the scene armed with it.

He is wanted for several offences, including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Atzler is five feet six inches tall, weighs 150 lb., has short black hair, usually has a patch of hair on his chin, has an eyebrow piercing over his right eye and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the word 'RESPECT.'

Anyone with information about Atzler is asked to call Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4492 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).