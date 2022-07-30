RCMP seeking 'armed and dangerous' man: police
Peace River RCMP are asking for help locating a man wanted for first degree murder in northern Alberta.
On July 26 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot inside a home in Cadotte Lake First Nation.
Romeo Flett, 35, was flown to an Edmonton hospital by air ambulance but died in hospital.
Brenon Gray, 31, of Cadotte Lake First Nation is wanted for first degree murder, according to RCMP.
Gray is described as being 162 cm (5’4 in.) tall and weighing 84 kg. (185 lbs.) with brown eyes and brown hair. RCMP said Gray is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on Gray is asked to contact Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
