EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly woman who left Fort McMurray Tuesday morning.

Suzanne Forbes, 73, left Fort McMurray around 11:40 a.m., according to RCMP. They believe she is trying to drive to Fairview, which is in northwestern Alberta.

“Suzanne has a medical condition and her family is very concerned for her wellbeing,” said RCMP in a news release.

Forbes is described by RCMP as 149 cm tall and 42 kg, with grey hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black, white and grey sweater, black pants and beige wedge heel sandals.

She is believed to be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Grand Am, with the licence plate BDN 7013, from Alberta.

Anyone with information on Forbes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.