RCMP seize 5 stolen vehicles worth $400K in Sturgeon County, arrest man and woman
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 10:43AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Two people were arrested after five stolen vehicles were seized from a Sturgeon County home Friday.
Mounties searched the home during a stolen vehicle investigation and ended up seizing five vehicles with an estimated total cost of $400,000.
Police arrested a man and a woman and charged are pending.
An update on charges will be provided later Friday, Morinville RCMP said.