Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services

Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.

In a Wednesday letter, Premier Danielle Smith told Minister Jeremy Nixon she expected him to, "given the increasing pressures on seniors and vulnerable populations, ensure income supports, such as AISH and the senior’s benefit, are adjusted for inflation on a go forward basis."

AISH, or assured income for the severely handicapped, is a program supporting Albertans with a permanent medical condition that prevents them from earning a living.

The provincial government in August – then with former United Conservative leader Jason Kenney at its helm – decided not to return to indexing AISH, which it had stopped in 2019.

At the time, the government said the program was already among the most generous in Canada. It planned to use a surplus to instead pay down debt and put some some cash into savings.

Smith also directed Nixon to address workforce challenges in the social services sector, make progress on Alberta's affordable housing strategy, develop a "broad strategy to significantly strengthen Alberta's network of food banks," work with the health ministry to increase capacity in seniors lodges and facilities, and work with the minister of mental health and addiction to align his own department's policies with those of a recovery-oriented system of care.

The letter also described Smith's goals for the government under her direction, including taking action on the affordability crisis, strengthening the economy, and improving emergency medical care.

Smith was elected the United Conservative Party's leader on Oct. 6 and was sworn in as premier on Oct. 11.

