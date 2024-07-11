Record-breaking heat leads to second day of record energy demand in Alberta

Hot temperatures aren't the only highs being broken in Alberta this week.

According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) demand for electricity hit a record peak of 12,122 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday.

That demand beat the previous record set just the day prior of 11,820 MW.

During the warm summer months the AESO is asking Albertans to conserve power between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Here are a few ways to reduce consumption:

Turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances

Minimize the use of air conditioning

Hold off on using major power-consuming appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers

Use cold water to wash clothes

Delay charging electric vehicles

Use a microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove

Limit use of bathroom and kitchen fans

Use motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages and outside when possible

Work on a laptop instead of a desktop computer

The previous summer energy peak record was 11,721 MW recorded on June 29, 2021.