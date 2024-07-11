EDMONTON
    Record-breaking heat leads to second day of record energy demand in Alberta

    Hot temperatures aren't the only highs being broken in Alberta this week.

    According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) demand for electricity hit a record peak of 12,122 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday.

    That demand beat the previous record set just the day prior of 11,820 MW.

     

     

    During the warm summer months the AESO is asking Albertans to conserve power between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

    Here are a few ways to reduce consumption:

    • Turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances
    • Minimize the use of air conditioning
    • Hold off on using major power-consuming appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers
    • Use cold water to wash clothes
    • Delay charging electric vehicles
    • Use a microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove
    • Limit use of bathroom and kitchen fans
    • Use motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages and outside when possible
    • Work on a laptop instead of a desktop computer

    The previous summer energy peak record was 11,721 MW recorded on June 29, 2021.

