Red Bull Soapbox Race coming to Edmonton this summer

    A Red Bull Soapbox Race competitor drives his vehicle through a puddle in this undated photo. (Credit: Red Bull) A Red Bull Soapbox Race competitor drives his vehicle through a puddle in this undated photo. (Credit: Red Bull)
    Red Bull soapbox racers will descend on Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22. 

    The race, which launched in 2000, is a competition of both speed and design as makers of motorless soapbox vehicles make their way through an obstacle course. 

    Red Bull calls it "the world's craziest four-wheeled race." 

    The company is inviting "aspiring daredevils, engineers, and artists" to apply to participate starting Jan. 29

    Explore Edmonton is expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 people to attend. Spectators not only watch, but get to vote for teams in the categories of creativity, speed and overall performance. 

    Red Bull last put on events in Edmonton in 2015 and 2018 with its "Crashed Ice" ice cross downhill competition. 

    Explore Edmonton said it was thrilled to host Red Bull again and anticipates the event having an economic impact of $7.6 million. 

