EDMONTON -- The central Alberta city of Red Deer declared a state of local emergency on Monday morning in an effort to aid the province's efforts to combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of Red Deer takes emergency management very seriously,” Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer wrote in a release.

“Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of all our citizens as we respond to the issue and work to maintain essential services to our community.”

The local state of emergency gives the city access to special powers under the Emergency Management Act.

On Sunday, Calgary also declared a local state of emergency with all city-owned and operated fitness facilities and pools closing as of midnight.

Red Deer City Hall and Professional Building remain open, but all city-operated recreation and culture facilities are now closed to the public.

“We know this is a difficult and stressful time for everyone, including residents and our employees,” Red Deer City Manager Allan Seabrooke wrote in a release.

“We are working around the clock to protect our community."

Red Deer residents are asked to check the city's website or call 403-342-8111 for the latest on affected city services.