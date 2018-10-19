

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are investigating two separate failed ATM thefts at the same store in a four-day span.

In both instances, a truck was driven through the doors of the Eastview IGA at 3839 40 Avenue by two men wearing face coverings.

The first attempt happened in the early morning hours of October 14. RCMP said a white Dodge truck reversed through the doors of the IGA and two suspects tried, unsuccessfully, to take the ATM. The truck sustained significant damage and was seen fleeing eastbound on 39 Street.

The second break-in happened four days later. Two men, wearing similar face coverings, drove a red Ford F350 through the doors, but were also unable to steal the ATM.

The truck from the October 18 incident was reported stolen three days earlier, and was recovered by RCMP in the Clearview neighbourhood shortly after the second break-in.

Red Deer RCMP have not yet determined if the same two suspects were involved in both break-ins.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the men responsible.

Anyone with information about the attempted thefts is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.